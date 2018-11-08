Wearable Tech Blends With Music Streaming For New User Experience

Wearable technology such as gloves and jackets are being used by artists during live performances. Wearable technologies are accessories such as clothing, headgear and gloves etc. These devices are self-equipped to connect with machines without human intervention. Devices such as Sound Brenner Pulse help performers stick to a rhythm. This is also equipped with exercises to enhance artists’ rhythm, speed, accuracy and endurance. Other technology variants such as Drumpants, MI.MU are also widely used in the music recording industry.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE MUSIC RECORDING MARKET TO GROW TO $66 BILLION BY 2021

North America was the largest region in the music recording market in 2017, accounting for more than half of the market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, Virtual reality is the new technological advance in the entertainment industry. Virtual Reality tries to replicate an environment either real or imagined and allows the user to interact with it. It can create sensory perceptions such as touch, smell, hearing and sight. Google’s cardboard and Samsung’s virtual reality headsets are instances where virtual reality tools become available on a large scale.2016 is considered to be a significant year for the application of virtual reality in the music industry. With increasing computing speeds and decreasing costs, virtual reality is expected to be used widely by the music industry.

Universal Music Group was the largest player in the music recording market, with the revenues of $5.8 billion in 2016. Universal Music Group’s growth strategy is to acquire new digital marketing agencies to create unique commercial opportunities for its artists and labels through various social media websites, sponsors and live events.

The music recording industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in producing and distributing musical recordings, in publishing music, or in providing sound recordings and related services. Types of establishments in this industry are record production, music publishing, integrated record production/distribution.

