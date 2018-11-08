SaaS-Based Expense Management Software Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 8, 2018: In 2017, the global SaaS-Based Expense Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global SaaS-Based Expense Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SaaS-Based Expense Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Concur Technologies

SAP Ariba

IBM

Infor

Oracle

Apptricity

SumTotal Systems

Insperity

SuitSoft

Certify

Expensify

Abacus

Nexonia

Unit4

Zoho Expense

Xpenditure

AccountSight

NetSuite

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Travel and Expense Management

Telecom Expense Management

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Business

Large Business

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

