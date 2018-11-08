Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 8, 2018: About Digital Intelligence Platform
Digital intelligence platform is used to capture, manage, and analyze data to provide a holistic view of the digital customer experience, which is crucial for the measurement, optimization, and execution of marketing tactics and business strategies. The platform utilizes big data to analyze customer behavioral patterns and aims to provide customers with better marketing strategies for digital marketing.
Radiant Insights analysts forecast the Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.71% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market 2018-2022.To calculate the market size, the report considers to calculate the market size, the report considers the spending of large enterprises and SMEs on the digital intelligence platform. The sectors included are BFSI, retail, telecom, automotive, travel and tourism, media and entertainment, and healthcare. Government spending on digital intelligence platforms is not considered for revenue calculation in the report.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
To Request A Sample Copy Of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-digital-intelligence-platform-market-2018-2022/request-sample
Radiant Insights report, Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
- Adobe
- Alphabet
- IBM
- SAS Institute
Market driver
- Exponential increase in data
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
- Data privacy and security concerns
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
- Emergence of advanced intelligence tools
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors
To Browse Full Research Report @:
https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-digital-intelligence-platform-market-2018-2022
About Radiant Insights:
Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. It assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. The Organization has a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Radiant Insights, Inc
Contact Person: Michelle Thoras
Email: sales@radiantinsights.com
Phone: (415) 349-0054
Address: 201 Spear St #1100, Suite #3036
City: San Francisco
State: California
Country: United States
For more information, Visit: http://www.radiantinsights.com