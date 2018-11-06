Nutritional Premixes Market Worth 12,397.8 Million USD By 2023

According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, Nutritional Premixes Market will grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2023 to reach USD 12,397.8 million by 2023, driven by growing health and wellness trend, changing food landscape, increasing demand for fortified food products, convenience in usage as a single ingredient over multiple ingredients, and increasing demand for compound animal feed.

In addition, expanding middle-class population in emerging economies with growing awareness of nutrition and emergence of developing countries as strong consumers for the feed applications provides a significant opportunity for the manufacturers of nutritional premixes globally.

The Global Nutritional Premixes Market is mainly segmented by type (vitamin premixes, mineral premixes, amino acid premixes, nucleotide premixes, fiber premixes, nutraceutical premixes, and others), form (powder and liquid), application (animal feed, nutrition and health supplements, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others), and geography.

Scope of the report –

 Market by Product Type –

• Vitamin Premixes

• Mineral Premixes

• Amino Acid Premixes

• Nucleotide Premixes

• Fiber Premixes

• Nutraceutical Premixes

 Market by Drivers –

• Growing Health and Wellness Trend

• Changing Food Landscape

• Increasing Demand for fortified Food Products

• Convenience in Usage as a Single Ingredient Over Multiple ingredients

• Increasing Demand for Compound Animal Feed

 Market by Application –

• Animal Feed

• Nutrition and Health Supplements

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

Geographically, the global nutritional premixes market is segmented into North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific commanded the largest share of the global nutritional premixes market in 2017, followed by North America, and Europe. The largest share of this region is due to growing compound animal feed industry, growing economy, increasing demand of fortified food products, and rising investments from major players in the region.

The key players operating in the global nutritional premixes market are Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Glanbia Plc (Ireland), BASF SE (Germany), Corbion N.V. (The Netherlands), Watson Foods Co., Inc. (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Vitablend Nederland B.V. (The Netherlands), Hellay Australia Pty. Ltd. (Australia), Nutreco N.V. (The Netherlands), InVivo Agrosciences (France), Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation (U.S.), Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. (India), and Koninklijke Coöperatie Agrifirm U.A. (The Netherlands).

