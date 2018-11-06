Growing Demand from Hydrotreating Plants to Fuel India Hydrogen Market to Over $ 720 Million by 2030: TechSci Research

According to TechSci Research report “India Hydrogen Market Report By Technology, By Mode, By Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2030”, hydrogen market in India is forecast to reach $ 727 million by 2030. Evolving technologies such as coal gasification and rising demand for hydrogen from hydrotreating plants in the refinery and chemical & petrochemical sectors are likely to boost hydrogen market in India in coming years. Owing to the merger of Linde and Praxair, set for completion by the end of 2018, the new combined entity is anticipated to capture the largest share in India hydrogen market during the forecast period.

In India, major sources of hydrogen include steam reforming of naphtha and natural gas, chlor-alkali production and electrolysis of hydrogen. Petroleum refineries also install on-purpose hydrogen production facilities to address the growing need for hydro-desulfurization of fuels such as diesel and petrol. India hydrogen market is dominated by the captive mode of consumption, as it is used to produce ammonia and methanol. West India accounts for the largest share in hydrogen market in the country, due to the presence of refineries and chemical & petrochemical companies such as Reliance Industries, Essar Oil, Indian Oil Corporation, Grasim Industries and Tata Chemicals in the region.

“Growing economy is expected to give a boost to chemical and petroleum products consumption in India, which would create huge opportunities for investments in the chemical & petrochemical and petroleum refinery sectors, thereby aiding the country’s hydrogen market during the forecast period. Moreover, government regulations towards the desulfurization of petroleum products and intensifying demand for cleaner fuels are some of the other factors that would positively influence the hydrogen market in India in the future.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“India Hydrogen Market By Technology, By Mode, By Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2030” has evaluated the future growth potential of India hydrogen market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and trends. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decision. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in India hydrogen market.

