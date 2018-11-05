Guardians Clash Now Available for iOS Devices

Singapore, Singapore – Explore an enchanting yet dangerous fantasy world in Guardians Clash! Adventure is at every corner of this magical continent with over 50 legendary heroes to recruit from and form your party of 5. With nearly 100 maps and different game modes, there is always something to do in Guardians Clash!

Funpax is pleased to announce that Guardians Clash for iOS is released and available in all regions. Guardians Clash is a fantasy role-playing game where players can choose and customize their teams while unlocking more heroes at the same time. layers will be able to battle enemies in strategic combat and fight other players’ team in PvP combat. With over 50 legendary heroes to choose from, players will be able to pick their favorite heroes and unlock new content as they advance in the game.

Players can battle though the campaigns to level up their heroes and gain valuable equipment for leveling/ upgrading their heroes. Completing the normal campaigns will also unlock the epic campaigns which are more difficult but provide better rewards than the normal campaigns. Players are also able to get soul shards of heroes in epic campaigns to unlock a hero. Players can also battle other players in the arena for the number 1 ranking in their server.

There is nearly 100 maps and various game modes to choose from and with the game updated regularly – latest update includes conquest game mode where players are able to engage in cross server battles and Halloween event where players are able to obtain rewards and prizes via collecting Jack-O-Lanterns from the campaigns, there is never a boring moment in Guardians Clash.

There is also weekly code giveaways on the Guardians Clash Facebook page where players can engage and interact with the GM and other players to complete their gaming experience.

Players’ Reviews

** “Great game and great rewards

Guardian clash has been super addicting to play, the devs definitely give u tons and tons of gems and freebies to make the game true F2P. Go check it out and check out their fb page for constant reward codes to redeem even more freebies Ingame”.

Very generous game

I really love this game and the things you can do here. It’s different from other games and it’s really fun. Also the devs are very generous with gifts.**

Key game features:

* EXPLORE DEADLY DUNGEONS!

* RECRUIT FROM OVER 50 LEGENDARY HEROES!

* STRATEGIZE YOUR BATTLES!

* UNLEASH POWERFUL ULTIMATE SKILLS!

* A VARIETY OF GAME MODES TO CHOOSE FROM!

* INTENSE GLOBAL PVP BATTLES!

* CROSS SERVER BATTLES!

* REGULAR EVENTS!

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 8.0 or later

* Universal Application

* 217.3 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Guardians Clash 1.0 is free and is available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Games category. Convenient in-app purchases are available.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/guardians-clash/id1419347729?mt=8