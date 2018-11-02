Surgical Lamps Market Size, Share & Trend | Industry Analysis Report, 2026

Global Surgical Lamps Market: Overview

Surgical lamps is medical devices used as an integral part during surgeries and invasive medical procedures. Surgical lamps creates illumination that helps in visualization of low contrast objects and small cavities. Surgical lamps are widely used by surgeons in dental surgery, optical surgery, neurosurgery, and endoscopic surgery. Moreover, these devices provide optimally shadow-free and bright high-intensity light that helps in seamless visualization of low-contrast and small objects within the body cavity during surgeries. Surgical lamps are widely used in ambulatory surgery centers and operating rooms in hospitals.

The global surgical lamps market could be categorized on the basis of technology, types of light, product type, and geography. Based on the product type, the global surgical lamps market may include laser light lamps, dental light lamps, ceiling mount surgical lamps, and surgical headlight lamps. Compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) surgical light lamp, light emitting diode (LED) surgical light lamps, and halogen surgical light lamps on which technology used in surgical lamps is divided. Of these, LEDs surgical lamps are projected to lead technology type segment in this market during the forecast period.

The report makes a strong effort to analyze various aspects and factors responsible for the growth of the market. It is considered as one of the finest elaborations on how the global market for surgical lamps will shape in the coming years.

Global Surgical Lamps Market: Trends and Opportunities

Technological advancements have renovated surgical lamps and have grown more opportunities for the global surgical lamps market.as the surgical lamps plays an essential role during surgeries their demand have grown substantially in the health care sector in past few years and is projected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Moreover, rising demand for specification in surgical lamps such as color rendering Index (CRI), brightness, homogeneity, shadow dilution, correlated color temperature (CCT), and many others have widened the scope of the market and for manufacturers as well. Moreover, increasing efforts in research and development and for developing advanced surgical tools used during surgeries and growing government initiatives to implement energy efficient surgical lamps in the healthcare sector are expected to benefit the surgical lamps market in coming years.

Global Surgical Lamps Market: Geographical Analysis

North America is expected to lead the global surgical lamps market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The major reason for the dominance of this region is because of increasing number of surgeries in the United States. In terms of revenue, North America is projected to cross millions by the end of forecast period in 2026. In addition, Europe is considered as a lucrative market for the growth of surgical lamps due to favorable government initiatives existing in the region. Besides Europe, Asia Pacific is projected to expand the production of cost-effective yet advanced surgical lamps.

Global Surgical Lamps Market: Companies Mentioned

Globally, the surgical lamps market comprises of leading companies such as Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Steris Corporation, Welch Allyn, DRE INC., Skytron, A-dec, Inc., and Stryker Corporation. All of these companies are studied distinctively in the report focusing on their market share and recent developments. Opportunities for the manufacturers producing surgical lamps are also increasing with the growing need for surgical lamps. Growing demand for cost effective surgical lamps with specifications are also projected to benefit the manufacturers in coming years.

