Global Transparent Plastics Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2026 – TMR

Transparent plastics are used when vision through material is required. Transparent plastics are employed for the manufacture of lightweight, shatter-resistant, and durable products. They can be used for producing complex geometries and unique shapes.

Global Transparent Plastics Market: Key Segments

The global transparent plastics market can be segmented based on form, product, application, and region. In terms of form, the market can be classified into rigid transparent plastics and flexible transparent plastics. The rigid transparent plastics segment held a major market share in 2017 and the trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period.

In terms of product, the transparent plastics market can be divided into polycarbonate (PC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), liquid silicone rubber (LSR), polyethylene (PE), acrylic (PMMA), and others. Polycarbonates (PC) offer exceptionally high impact strength, good mechanical properties, and good dimensional stability. Polycarbonates (PC) can transmit 90% of light and they have the ability to block UV radiations. They are widely employed in industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics (E&E), consumer goods, medical, and agriculture. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a thermoplastic polymer known for its excellent mechanical, thermal, and chemical properties. PET is clear, lightweight, and inexpensive. It has high strength and high resistance to chemicals. It is a transparent material of choice for making water bottles, fibers, films, and soft drink containers. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is an amorphous thermoplastic with excellent mechanical properties and resistance to chemicals and fire. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) blocks UV light and it has good transparency. It is employed mostly in construction, medical, and packaging sectors. Liquid silicone rubber (LSR) is a transparent thermoset elastomer which offers excellent optical clarity, processability, and durability. It is a lightweight material that has successfully replaced glass in various applications such as electrical & electronics (E&E), automotive lighting, health care, and consumer goods. Polyethylene (PE) is a durable thermoplastic widely employed as tubes, films, and laminates in automotive, packaging, and electrical & electronics (E&E) applications. It is tough and it has good transparency. Acrylic (PMMA) is a rigid transparent thermoplastic widely used as an alternative for glass due to its ‘shatter-resistant’ property. It has up to 92% of light transmission. It offers optical properties and unlimited coloring options. Among products, the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment is expected to dominate the transparent plastics market during the forecast period, due to wide application of PET in the packaging industry.

Global Transparent Plastics Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global transparent plastics market are LyondellBasell, Covestro, BASF, DuPont, Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries, Teijin Limited, LG Chem, Eastman Chemical Comp, Asahi Kasei, Denka, and INEOS.