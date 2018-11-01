Increased Acceptance Of Cloud Software Solutions

Over the past five years, cloud software solutions have been gaining acceptance from companies across all industries. Cloud is a software delivery method where a vendor hosts a software application in a remote server and customers can access it through the internet. Cloud software solutions are widely used in customer relationship management (CRM), HR/payroll, project management and accounting software systems. For example, Vodafone is utilizing Salesforce.com’s software services to make connections through social media.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET TO GROW TO $3 TRILLION BY 2021.

North America was the largest region in the information technology services market in 2017, accounting for more than one-third of the market share. This was mainly due to high investments in IT infrastructure, demand for efficient management of IT services, and increasing adoption of IT services in Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, data analytics is the transformation of raw data into useful information. It is used across all industries to find out key information from raw data for better decision making. It examines large amounts data to find out correlation and hidden pattern that may directly or indirectly affect business. Major companies across different industries are using data analytics tools. Data analytics are specific to the industry. Information technology companies are offering customized data analytics tools based upon the functioning and demand of its client. For example, the City of Toulouse in France is using IBM social media analytics platform to identify and prioritize citizen’s issues.

Microsoft was the largest player in the information technology services market, with revenues of $90 billion in 2016. Microsoft’s growth strategy aims at focusing on mobile and cloud solutions; it also targeted having a billion subscribers for Windows 10 by 2018.

Information technology services providers apply technical expertise and knowledge to enable organizations to create, manage and optimize their IT processes. The information technology services industry breaks down into custom computer programming services, computer systems design services and computer related services.

