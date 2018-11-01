Designed To Adorn The Wrists Of The Discerning Lady – Kalparisma Nova Galaxy

In 2008, Parmigiani Fleurier launched the Kalparisma family, its first mechanical collection for women. The brand is now celebrating the tenth anniversary of this phenomenal collection with the Kalparisma Nova Galaxy, a watch that is more feminine and captivating than ever.

AN AVENTURINE GLASS DIAL

As is the case for many superb inventions, Aventurine glass was created by accident. In the 19th century, a glass-blower in the Italian city of Murano happened to spill some copper shavings into molten glass. This gave rise to Aventurine glass, now a much sought-after material, scattered with metal inclusions and named after the Italian expression “a l’avventura”, literally “by chance” – a tribute to this lucky twist of fate.

Parmigiani Fleurier is a pioneer in the use of Aventurine in watchmaking and has numerous special editions that showcase the material on their dials. These pieces are called “Galaxy” as a reminder of the sparkling constellations evoked by the material. Likewise, the Kalparisma Nova Galaxy represents a star-scattered sky that tells the story of the passage of time. The delta-shaped hands are skeletonised to better reveal the celestial display and to enhance the watch’s delicate femininity.

THE NOVA STAR, INSPIRED BY RESTORATION

One of the principal high points of the Kalparisma collection is its small seconds at 6 o’clock, which takes the form of a star performing one revolution per minute. Halfway between a watch function and a marvellous decoration, the “Nova” is inspired by a piece from the Maurice-Yves Sandoz collection that was restored at the Parmigiani Fleurier workshops. On the reverse of this pocket watch, a number of stars began to turn whenever the minute repeater was activated. Michel Parmigiani was captivated by this animation and knew that he would one day transcribe it into a women’s watch, many years before he began to design the Kalparisma. Restoration has always been the soul of Parmigiani Fleurier, inspiring its present-day creations. This little star has found its ultimate place at the heart of a dial designed to represent the galaxy. In astronomy, “Nova” refers to a star that suddenly becomes very bright. This burst of light aptly describes the Kalparisma Nova Galaxy.

MAJESTIC STONE-SETTING

The Kalparisma Nova Galaxy is available in two majestic versions that differ both in terms of case material, and specifically the stone-setting that adorns them. The first, in rose gold with its shimmering reflections, matches the indices and Nova star. The sides of the case are set with 46 Top Wesselton diamonds for a total of ~0.84 carats and a glittering play of light. The stone-set rose gold edition is limited to 50 pieces. It is joined by the even more exclusive white gold version: a total of 8 pieces with a dazzling “snow” setting. The entire case is set with painstakingly arranged diamonds in sizes expertly selected by the master stone-setter – smaller on the periphery, and gradually getting bigger as they near the case’s curves. Each of the 182 stones has a role to play in this ~2.28-carat fresco, which evokes glittering snow and blends harmoniously with the dial’s constellation.

THE CALIBRE PF332, DEVELOPED AND MANUFACTURED IN-HOUSE

The calibre PF332 is the first self-winding mechanical movement from Parmigiani Fleurier. Incorporated in the Kalparisma since 2008, it makes this model the brand’s first mechanical watch for women.

The unique feature of this movement is its series-mounted double barrel, which helps to stabilise the distribution of energy and ensure its uniform transmission to the regulator. It offers the finest haute horlogerie finishes: the bridges are sand-blasted, drawn out or “Côtes de Genève” decorated, then bevelled by hand and, finally, rhodium-plated. The 22-carat gold oscillating weight features a guilloché barley grain motif. The craftsmanship reflects the high expectations that Michel Parmigiani has for his brand: each of the 220 components, however small or hidden, deserves the very finest finishes. This attention to detail is what makes the Kalparisma Collection so precious.

PARMIGIANI FLEURIER

Taking its name from its founder, watchmaker and restorer Michel Parmigiani, the fine watchmaking brand was founded in 1996 in Fleurier, in the Swiss valley of Val-de-Travers. With its own watchmaking centre ensuring its independence, the brand has both full control over the production process and unique creative freedom. For twenty years, the Parmigiani Fleurier signature has been ingrained in respected timepieces inspired by established watchmaking tradition. They are the labour of a lifetime – that of Michel Parmigiani, the talented individuals who assist him, and the special relationship between the Manufacture and the masterpieces of the past, enabling it to invent a bold future.

TECHNICAL DETAILS

REFERENCES PFC125-1022500 (rose gold – Limited Edition 50 pieces)

PFC125-1232500 (white gold – Limited Edition 8 pieces)

MOVEMENT

PF332

Winding: Self-winding

Power reserve: 55 hours

Frequency: 4 Hz – 28,800 A/h

Dimensions: 11 ½ ”’ – Ø 25.6 mm

Thickness: 3.5 mm

Components: 220

Jewels: 32

FUNCTIONS

Hours, Minutes,

Star-shaped small second

CASE

Shape: Tonneau

Dimensions: 37.5 x 31.2 mm

Material: 18 ct rose gold or 18 ct white gold

Finish: Polished

Water resistance: 30 m

Case-back: Sapphire

Crystal: Anti-reflective sapphire

Setting: Wesselton VVS diamonds

(0.83ct for RG execution, 2.28 for WG execution)