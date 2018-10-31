Thermoplastic Polyurethane (tpu) Market Industry Is Expected To Grow At A 5.5% CAGR During The Period Of 2013-2018.

Thermoplastic polyurethane, commonly referred as TPU is a class of elastomers which is fully thermoplastic i.e. elastic and melt-processable in nature. Thermoplastic polyurethane is widely used in many industries owing to its properties of elasticity, oil resistance and transparency. Technically thermoplastic polyurethane is a thermoplastic elastomer consisting of linear segmented block copolymers composed of soft and hard segments. The hard segment can either be aromatic or aliphatic.

Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) can be processed through injection molding as well as on extrusion and is highly versatile in nature which results in high resilience, resistance to abrasions, tears and hydrocarbons.

Thermoplastic polyurethane is widely used in various applications across diverse industries where greater structural integrity is required, such as in the automotive industry. In addition to that when it is added to PVC (polyvinyl chloride), it improves abrasion resistance, low temperature flexibility and compression set.

Growth in the TPU market is due to the growth in the market of footwear and cars. But volatility in the raw material prices is one of the major factors acting as a barrier in the growth of the market.

Key player of the market are BASF, Bayers AG, Huntsman Corporation, Dow Chemicals, Lubrizol and so on.

