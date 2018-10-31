Prostate Stents Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Prostate stents are medical devices used to keep open the space surrounding prostatic urethra and bladder neck in order to allow smooth urine flow in case of urine incontinence. These stents are effective in alleviating the bladder outlet obstruction resulting from benign prostatic hyperplasia (common among men aged above 70 years). However, a prostate stent should not be positioned too proximal to the external sphincter because it could cause urine incontinence. Other complications caused by prostate stents include the risk of the formation of bladder stones and granulation tissues. Additional formation of tissue surrounding the stent could obstruct the normal urine flow.

Get A Free Sample Report-www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag…

According to Scientific Reports, the global prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia was estimated at 26% in 2017 and it increases with age. The global prostate stents market is primarily driven by the increase in cases of benign prostatic hyperplasia, diagnosis and treatment rates among men, preference for minimally invasive surgery, healthcare infrastructure, availability of prostate stents, and presence of major players. Stringent regulatory landscape and product recalls are likely to hamper the growth of the global prostate stents market during the forecast period. However, mergers and acquisitions among major players, increase in R&D investments by key manufacturers, and technological advancements are projected to drive the global prostate stents market in the next few years.

In terms of material type, the global prostate stents market can be segmented into metal, plastic, and others. Metal stents have significant advantages in the urology field. The risk of urethral injury is low when a metal stent is inserted by compressing it through the urethra.

Based on product type, the global prostate stents market can be bifurcated into permanent and temporary. Several studies have indicated that the use of permanent stents causes migration of stents and recurrence of urinary tract infections. Development of plastic stents could eliminate the problem of stent migration.

In terms of end-user, the global prostate stents market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospital’s segment held the largest market share in 2017. The others segment includes home care and academic & research institutes.

Geographically, the global prostate stents market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the American Urological Association, benign prostatic hyperplasia is a common urologic abnormality in the U.S. and its incidence increases with age. North America held the largest share of the global prostate stents market in 2017, owing to significant incidence of benign prostatic hyperplasia among men, high diagnostic and treatment rates of benign prostatic hyperplasia, robust healthcare infrastructure, availability of healthcare reimbursement for treatment of urological diseases in the U.S., presence of major players, and availability of prostate stents.

Europe held the second largest market share in 2017 due to the higher awareness about the outcomes of benign prostatic hyperplasia, the presence of major companies, and the availability of prostate stents. A study published in the World Journal of Urology in 2015 stated that older men in Europe with higher education, access to health care, and involved in medical services are more likely to self-report being diagnosed. Developing healthcare infrastructure, a larger patient population, intense competition between domestic players and global players, and technological advancements are projected to drive the prostate stents market in the Asia Pacific. The high cost of prostate stents and underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are likely to restrain the prostate stents market during the forecast period.

Major companies in the global prostate stents market are SRS Medical, Penn Medical A/S, Boston Scientific, Allium Medical, and C. R. Bard (part of BD), among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the

market.

For More Information, Please Visit-www.transparencymarketresearch.com/prostate-stents-market…

About Transparency Market Research :

Transparency Market Research offers meticulously researched market studies backed by 4 million hours of research experience. Currently handling over 350 client queries each day, it covers over 60 countries around the world. Also, 1.2 million data points are captured each year.