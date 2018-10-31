New Technology For Efficient Potash Mining

Potash solution mining techniques are being utilized for potash mining to improve extraction efficiency and increase profitability. Potash solution mining involves boring injection and recovery wells into the ground. A heated brine solution is injected into the deposit to dissolve the potash salts. The dissolved salts are then extracted to the surface and potash is separated and conditioned. Companies such as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, Mosaic, Intrepid Potash, and Western Potash are using potash solution mining techniques in various potash mining projects.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE POTASH MARKET AT $24 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for almost two-fifth of the global market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, 3D excavation visualizers are used to get an actual digital model of an excavation. It produces a special 3- space model of the excavation plan and give it straight to the machinist. With a web-based interface, evidence about the model is available to any associated device.

The Mosaic Company was the largest player in the global potash market, with revenues of $7 billion in 2017. The company’s growth strategy aims at flourishing associations that will involve the best strategic associates.

Potash mining includes the mining of potash through conventional and solution mining methods. Potash is any of various mined and manufactured salts that contain potassium in water-soluble form. The name derives from pot ash, which refers to plant ashes soaked in water in a pot, the primary means of manufacturing the product before the industrial era.

