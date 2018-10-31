Explore MET-PET Cartons Market size, analysis, and forecast report by 2028

MET-PET Cartons: An Overview

To prevent contamination of various products, leading manufacturers in the packaging industry is focusing on leveraging advanced technology solutions. Manufacturers are focusing on utilizing metalized coating on PET carton to protect it from the harmful substance in the container and stave off the adulteration of product. Bound to features such as heat resistance, durability, and UV resistance, demand for MET-PET cartons is expected to remain concentrated in healthcare, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and others industries. Many manufacturers prefer opting for MET-PET cartons as they are easy to handle, safely disposable, and recyclable.

MET-PET Cartons: Dynamics

The global packaging industry has undergone rapid transformation in the past few years, due to changing consumer preferences. One of the key challenges for a new product is to stand out among other rest. MET-PET films impart a luxury appearance to packages and go a long way in enhancing the consumer appeal of the package. Low price, durability and protective packaging features of these cartons is expected to drive the growth of the global MET PET cartons market during the forecast period.

Several industries prefer MET-PET cartons due to this property. In addition, moisture tolerance features of the MET PET cartons have encouraged demand significantly among the manufacturer and consumer and has allowed them to maintain the quality of various products. The excellent printability offered by MET-PET films helps manufacurers and brands differentiate products and promote brand value.

High quality lamination on MET-PET cartons is another key trend in the market these days. The appealing finishing helps influences consumer preferences. Demand for MET PET cartons is expected remain high in the beverage industry as it helps in increasing the shelf life.

Global, MET-PET Cartons market: Key Player

Amcor Limited,Silgan Holdings Inc.,Gerresheimer AG,PET Power Holding BV,Tetra Laval,Plastipak,CKS Packaging, Inc.,Alpha Group,Himalayan Group,ExoPackaging,Greiner Packaging GmbH

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

