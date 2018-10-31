Algae Product Market 2022 Will Reach To USD 3318.1 Million

The Global Algae Products Market will grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2022 to reach USD 3,318.1 million by 2022, according to the latest publication from Meticulous Research®. The global algae products market is driven by factors such as growing demand for algae products from the pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals industries, increasing utilization of pigments from microalgae due to strict regulations regarding the use of synthetic colors and flavors, and growing consumer preference to algae sourced products.

Moreover, the emergence of new application areas, growing use of microalgae in aquaculture, and increasing use of algae in biofuel production provides significant opportunities for the various stakeholders in this market.

Microalgae are the major photosynthesizes on earth and produce important pigments that include chlorophyll a, b and c, β-carotene, astaxanthin, xanthophyll’s, and phycobiliproteins. Presently, synthetic colorants are used in food, cosmetic, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical industries. So Algal pigments have commercial value as natural colorants in nutraceutical, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industry, besides their health benefits.

Algae Products Market by Value (Medium Value, High Value, And Low Value), Products (Hydrocolloids, Carotenoids, Omega-3 PUFA, Spirulina, Chlorella, And Others), Application (Food and Feed, Nutraceutical, Cosmetics, Chemicals, And Others)

On the basis of product type, algal hydrocolloid commanded the largest share in the global algae products market in 2016, mainly due to the growing demand from food, pharmaceutical, medicinal, and biotechnological industries due to their distinct physio-chemical properties such as hydrophilicity, biodegradability, biocompatibility, non-toxicity, pleasant taste & odor; and low cost. However, algal omega-3 PUFA is expected to witness a fastest growth during the forecast period, as there are many shortcomings of fish derived omega-3 PUFA, an alternative to algal omega-3 PUFA.

Browse in-depth Report on – https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/algae-products-market-forecast-2022/

Scope of the report –

Market by Value –

• Medium value

• High value

• Low value

Market by Product –

• Hydrocolloids

• Carotenoids

• Omega-3 PUFA

• Spirulina

• Chlorella

• Others

Market by Application –

• Food and Feed

• Nutraceutical

• Cosmetics

• Chemicals

• Others

Market by Geography –

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

• Europe

 Germany

 France

 U.K.

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe (RoE)

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

 China

 Japan

 India

 Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

For more information Download the sample Report On –https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-brochure/?cp_id=3579

