RF Filters Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast Report till 2023

Market Scenario

Radio frequency (RF) filters play a critical role in the communication sector. RF filters help in eliminating the interference caused by white noise while transmitting and receiving the data through a communication channel. RF filters are widely used in functional areas including radio, television broadcast, and wireless communication operated through a range of medium to high frequencies required to have a proper, error-less, and reliable communication from one end to the other. Also, the RF filter based on its application areas are technically categorized based on the type namely low-pass, high-pass, band-pass, and band-reject filters.

Advanced and emerging countries are witnessing rapid development in telecommunication sectors. Also, countries such as India have increased foreign indirect investment (FDI) limits in the telecom sectors to improve the network infrastructure in association with private industries. This has led to the expansion of 3G and 4G/LTE networks which eventually increases the network traffic through mobile devices and result in increased network interference across the communication channels. Therefore, the need for RF filters has increased owing to the need to filter data and experience seamless communication between devices. Furthermore, rising adoption of the Internet of things (IoT) and rapid Internet penetration across the globe to operate wireless devices are likely to drive the RF market during the forecast period. On the other hand, high cost of software to simulate the RF filter for high scale mobile applications are hindering the growth of the RF filter market during the assessment period.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6530

In October 2018, Resonant Inc., one of the globally recognized providers of the radio frequency front-ends for wireless devices, is likely to launch 5G filter technology XBAR. The newly developed product is designed and developed to provide a cost-effective filter operating at frequencies of 3GHz and higher, becoming the first filter technology for 5G networks. Furthermore, in July 2018, Akoustis Technologies, Inc., one of the manufacturers of single-crystal bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, introduced AKF-1938, a 3.8 GHz filter designed and developed for various commercial applications including transceiver, radio communication for both commercial and military applications, and phased-array radar markets. The AKF-1938 is also associated with the emerging 5G mobile frequency spectrum, and allows Akoustis Technologies to develop the first bulk acoustic wave (BAW) RF filter design to commercialize above 3 GHz frequency.

The global RF filter market was valued USD 7.3 billion in 2017 and is presumed to reach approximately USD 20.5 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Key Players

Some of the key players of global RF Filters Market includes Skyworks Solutions Inc (US), Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd (Japan), Qorvo (US), Broadcom (US), TDK Corporation (Japan), Avnet Inc (US), Tai-SAW Technology Co. Ltd (Taiwan), Abracon (US),Yageo (Taiwan), RTX Technology (South Korea), Bird Technologies (US), Crystek Corporation (US), and Akoustis Technologies (US).

Segmentation

Globally, the RF filter market is categorized into filter type, connectivity technology, functional areas, and application.

Depending on the filter type, the RF filter market is segmented into surface acoustic wave (SAW) and bulk acoustic wave (BAW).

Based on the connectivity technology, the global RF filter market is classified into cellular technology, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and others. The cellular technology is categorized into 2G, 3G, and 4G.

Furthermore, the functional type segment of the global RF filter market is categorized into cellular devices, GPS devices, radio broadcast, television (TV) broadcast, and others. Lastly, the application segment is categorized into lighting, small appliances, home security, remote control, industrial, and others.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of global RF filters market is studied for North America, Europe Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the RF filter market. The market is growing due to the presence of considerable number of electronic component manufacturers in China, Japan, and South Korea and rising adoption of LTE and VoLTE networks. North America is dominating the global RF filter market and likely to have a significant market share due to rapid advancement in the network infrastructure to deploy 5G network services in the region.

Target Audience

Automation & control vendors

Automation & control networking technology vendors

Mobile Manufacturers

Component manufacturers

Software and solution providers

Telecommunication Service Provider

Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/rf-filters-market-6530

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global RF Filter Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global RF Filter Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

Global RF Filter Market By Filter Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW)

6.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2023

6.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2018-2023

6.3 Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW)

6.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2023

6.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2018-2023

Continued…

Know More about this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/rf-filter-market

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com