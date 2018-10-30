Pittsburgh Diamond Dawgs Join Exclusive 3n2 “Team Clutch” Program

3N2 is excited to recognize the latest member of its “Team Clutch” Program, The Pittsburgh Diamond Dawgs.

Orlando, FL – “Team Clutch is more than just another sponsorship,” said Director of Operations, Joshua Pollack. “3N2 Team Clutch is a very exclusive sponsorship program reserved for 12 Organizations nationally and the Pittsburgh Diamond Dawgs meet the criteria given their on and off the field track record. We are very excited about this partnership.”

The Diamond Dawgs are the latest elite organization to join the Team Clutch program. Only the top teams across the nation are eligible for Team Clutch and 3N2 is thrilled to have the Diamond Dawgs on board. “We are excited about the opportunity to be partnered with one of the premier programs in the Northeast,” says Senior Sales Manager Derek Hemingway. “The Diamond Dawgs continue to grow and do things the right way. We have worked with them for the past 3 years and to now partner up with them through our Team Clutch program is an extreme honor. We are excited to grow with them and excited about our future together.”

“The Pittsburgh Diamond Dawgs are proud to partner with 3N2 and be a part of their exclusive Team Clutch program, says Frank Merigliano, owner of the Diamond Dawgs. “3N2 gives our teams unlimited options to look great on and off the field. Their service and quality of product is the best in the market”.

The emphasis of Diamond Dawgs baseball is on individual player development. They believe that their teaching methods allow their players to maximize their ability and reach their true potential. They currently have several former players in the pros.

Find out if your team is qualified to join the elite ranks of the 3N2 Team Clutch Program by contacting Sales ( @ ) 3n2sports dot com for more information!

A PR BY 1888 PressRelease