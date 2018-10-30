Liquefied Natural Gas Market | Global Industry Report (2019-2024)

Liquefied Natural Gas: Introduction

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is a composition of methane and some mixture of ethane used to convert natural gas to liquid form for ease and safety of storage transport.

It is colorless and non- toxic and liquid form of natural gas.

LNG is turned into gas at regasification plant so it is easy to supply at homes, businesses and industries and its emerging as a cost-competitive and cleaner fuel for shipping heavy-duty road transport.

Axiom MRC added an, “Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Report, By Process Type, Application and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024” The global liquefied natural gas market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD million) generated by the market.

Download Free Sample Report @ https://bit.ly/2yI7VKC

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Report Analysis

Growth of the liquefied natural gas market is attributed to growing industrialization and globalization. Moreover, liquefied natural gas is a carbon-emitting fossil fuel which burns cleaner than coal and heating oil which further boosts the market.

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Segmentation:

Process Type:

• Liquefaction Terminal

• Regasification Terminal

Application:

• Power Generation

• Transportation

• Mining

• Industrial

Browse overview of report @ https://bit.ly/2ERQzjW

Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa.

Market Players:

Some of the key participants of the global liquefied natural gas market are Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Chevron Corporation, NIOC, PETRONAS, ROSNEFT, WOODSIDE, Cheniere Energy, Inc, Gazprom, INPEX, NOVATEK, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell, British Petroleum, Petro China, Equinor ASA, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Gazprom, Canadian Natural, ConocoPhillips Company, etc.

About Axiom MRC:

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ (also known as Axiom MRC), is a full-service market research and data analytics firm, driven by a simple aim of providing key market intelligence to companies to assist them in taking informed business decisions pertaining to their marketing strategy, investments, new product launches, market competition, consumer or end users, social media trends etc.

Media Contact:

Ganesh Sai

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-4268

Valley Cottage, NY, United States

Email: sales@axiommrc.com

Tel: +1(845)875-9786, +44(0) 20 238697007

Hop n open with us!

Company Profiles