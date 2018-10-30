Hidden Success Stories Of Newspaper And Magazine Publishers

Circulation revenues are increasing steadily compared to advertising revenue. They are expected to overtake advertising revenues starting from 2016 and are expected to continue throughout the forecast period. It is also observed that companies that are more dependent on advertisement revenues are affected due to technological shifts than those that are more inclined towards circulation revenues.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE NEWSPAPER AND MAGAZINES PUBLISHERS MARKET TO GROW TO $218 BILLION BY 2021

North America was the largest region in the newspaper & magazines publishers market in 2017, accounting for around two-fifth of the market share.

Order the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/newspaper-and-magazines-publishers-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, Video magazines are a series of online videos that follow the print magazine format, newspaper and magazine companies are increasingly expanding their output of this type of content. Consumer spend double the amount of time watching video content online either on desktop or on a mobile device than they do in reading text online. A research from Forrester has calculated that one minute of video is equivalent to 1.8 million words, thereby indicating the effectiveness of video magazines. Studies have also shown that video advertising generates four times leads of non-video advertising. Companies like Meredith, Condé Nast, and Hearst have created video production units.

Download a sample of the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=106&type=smp

The News Corporation (News Corp) was the largest competitor in the newspaper and magazines publishers market in 2017, with revenues of $5.1 billion in 2016. It is focusing on integration of its recent acquisitions and also seeks to achieve its stated objective of “defining” rather than “adapting” to the digital transformation. Through a series of acquisitions of digital startups in varied fields such as Real estate, social media, the company hopes to garner more revenues.

The publishing industry comprises establishments mainly engaged in producing publications including magazines, newspapers and directories. The publishing industry produces material in printed or digital format. There are two categories of publishers in the publishing industry- Magazine & Periodical Publishers, and Newspaper Publishers. The newspaper and magazine publishing industry is a mature industry that is characterized by the presence of high level of fixed costs and low level of marginal costs, which act as barriers for entry, restricting an increase in competition.

Newspaper & Magazines Publishers Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com, mail info@tbrc.info or call +447443439350 or +918897263534 or +919160996838 for more information on this and many other titles.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on Linkedin: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company