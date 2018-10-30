Global Acid Proof Lining Market Projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.28% over the Forecast Period 2016-2024

The expanding mining industry all over the world is anticipated to continue driving the growth of global acid proof lining market in near future. According to Goldstein Research, global acid proof lining market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.28% during the forecast period 2016-2024. Global acid proof lining market segmentation has been done on the basis of material type, technology, end user and geography. Based on the material type, ceramic brick lining accounted for the largest market share of 34.8% followed by thermoplastics market share of 25-27% in 2015.

Geographically, global acid proof lining industry is dominated by Europe, followed by Asia Pacific market share. The growing economies such as China, India, Russia and others are showcasing huge growth opportunities in the near future.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, Global Acid Proof Lining Market can be segmented as follows:

By Material Type

• Ceramic Brick Lining

• Carbon Brick Lining

• Tile Lining

• Thermoplastics Lining

• Fluoropolymer Lining

By Technology

• Solvent-borne technology

• Waterborne technology

• Powder-based technology

By End User

• Energy and power industry

• Construction industry

• Automotive industry

• Chemicals industry

• Mining & metallurgy industry

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

• Asia Pacific

“Acid Proof Lining Market Analysis” contains a detailed overview of the global acid proof lining market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, the market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by material type, technology and end user.

The in-depth analysis in Acid Proof Lining Market Report encompasses the industry growth drivers, Y-O-Y growth analysis, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter’s five force, sales data, product specifications, import-export data, pricing, detailed segmentation. This market report also includes competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling of companies such as BASF Coating GmBH, Ashland Inc, Polycorp Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coatings Inc., International Paint Limited, TIP TOP Oberflächenschutz Elbe GmbH, Koch Knight LLC, Hempel A/S.

The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.

The complete market research report serves the global acid proof lining market share including trends, demand, growth, driver & restraints along with a market revenue that will help industry consultants, advisors, business persons, technology providers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new businessman searching possibilities, potential market area, and other stakeholders/Shareholders to align their Industry essentials strategies as per to the modern and upcoming emerging trends in the future.

