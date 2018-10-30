Canadian International School celebrates Halloween with fun and fervour

Bangalore, October 30, 2018: Halloween, a global festival, was celebrated with much fun and fanfare by students belonging to over 40 nationalities at the Canadian International School. The grand celebration saw students, parents, and teachers dressed up in various costumes to celebrate the spirit of Halloween. There were plenty of fun games organized by the School Community Association (SCA) and the entire school was decked up with Halloween-themed decorations. The students came dressed as devils, witches, angels & fairies to mark the welcoming of good spirits and driving away of the bad spirits in their lives.

The event was organised to help students pursue education in a fun-filled manner and encourage them to appreciate differences in cultures and customs and also to make them aware of global festivals & values. For many others it was a mind-blowing experience that took them to the western world, where it is celebrated in a grand manner.

Students also danced on the tunes of foot tapping numbers by Mr. Sandeep Boniface, Music Teacher at CIS and enjoyed the day thoroughly. There was also a Halloween parade and students got to go Trick or Treating and show off their costumes.

“CIS has a multicultural community from over 40 different nationalities and we celebrate all types of festivals, including Halloween at the school. Today’s Halloween celebrations were hosted by the SCA and were an excellent initiative to get the entire community together. Gatherings like these are the essence of CIS and celebrating all kinds of festivals together is what makes us a truly international school.” said Ms. Shweta Sastri, Managing Director, Canadian International School.

“Spooky and sticky masks are what make Halloween a blast! It was great to see such a fun and celebratory atmosphere at CIS.” said Mohammed Momin Ali Khan, IB2 student, CIS.

“I love Halloween because we get to go trick or treating and dress up as our favorite characters. The dance party was also so much fun as Mr. Boniface always picks the music that we like. This was the best Halloween I’ve ever had in my 8 years at CIS!” said Shea Olympia Currie Salter, 5th Grade, CIS