US Plug-in Hybrid Cars Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 18.6% during the Forecast period (2017-2025)

According to Goldstein Research, plug-in electric vehicles have created a significant space in the United States electric vehicles market with around 45% market share. One of the major growth drivers for United States plug-in hybrid electric vehicle market is the successful implementation of effective policies by state and local governments, and the huge investment over R&D and new model launches by automotive OEMs.

US Plug-in Hybrid Cars Market Outlook also includes technological innovations, execution strategy and investment strategies adopted by major market players and regional government in order to expand their business across the region. U.S. electric vehicles sales have grown on an average of 32% annually from 2012-2016 and 40% over the year ending 2017, the plug-in hybrid electric vehicles sales are set to grow at remarkable pace in coming years also.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, United States plug-in hybrid cars market can be segmented as follows:

By Major Components

• Internal Combustion Engine

• Electric Motor

• Batteries

By Plug-in Hybrid Cars Type

• Series PHEVs

• Parallel or Blended PHEVs

“The US Plug-in Hybrid Cars Market Report” contains a detailed overview of the United States Plug-in Hybrid Cars market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, the market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by components and by cars type.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, United States Plug-in Hybrid Cars Market Report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis. This market analysis report also includes competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling of companies such as Daimler AG, General Motors Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, BYD Auto Co. Ltd. etc.

The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.

Overall, the report represents the United States Plug-in Hybrid Cars market trends along with the market forecast that will help industry consultants, technology providers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

