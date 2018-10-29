Radar Detector Market Moving Towards a Brighter Future in Near Year 2025

29th October, 2018- Radar Detector Market helps in detecting signals. It bounces off the radio frequency from an object thereby making it possible to detect the other receiver tuned to the same frequency. It is mostly used by the cops whereby they detect signals at a greater range than the radar unit itself. It helps in detecting the speeding of the car.

Police radar employs the Doppler Effect and thereby measures the frequency shift and hence measures speed. The Doppler Effect states that as the source comes closer, the wavelength gets shorter and vice versa. The radar can be segmented into types such as cordless, corded and remote mount. Corded discounts are most used in U.S. as they are mounted on the windshield by means of suction cups. Cordless detectors are smaller in size and are portable. The most expensive radars are the remote mounts and are permanently hidden in the vehicle.

North America and Europe are anticipated to witness major market share over the forecast period owing to the growing radar detector applications in end user entities including defence, automotive, aviation, lumber and mining. Particularly, the UK, Germany, Italy, France and the US are projected to account for growth in the region primarily due to rising rapid technological advancements, thus enabling the regions to anticipate augmented demand by 2024.

Key players of the radar detector market include 3qing, Cobra, Dingweite, Escort, Globalradars, K40, Lanviewasia, Letime, Quintezz, Rayee tech, Rocky mountain radar, Shenzen Luke, Valentine one, Whistler and Zenlane. The aforementioned market players through continuous R&D endeavours focuses in building a wide distribution network that supports the overall coupling market to report significant growth over the forecast period. Companies through mergers & acquisitions and strategic expansions have been trying to cater large volume of customers with radar detector that are cost-effective and high quality.

The global radar detector market is highly competitive owing to the presence of several domestic and international suppliers. However, the industry has the presence of numerous new vendors, which face difficulty to compete with international companies in terms of functionalities, features, quality, and services. Over the forecast period, the growing new product development activities coupled with increasing adoption of new technologies for achieving operational efficiency has enabled the competition to anticipate becoming more aggressive. On a contrary, few major players through continuous R&D endeavors coupled with growing expertise knowledge in the industry has enabled the them to witness competitive edge, thus propelling the overall growth of radar detector sector over the next eight years.

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Radar Detector Market Analysis By Regulatory Radar Detector Market Analysis By Service Type Radar Detector Market Analysis By Equipment Type Radar Detector Market Analysis By Service Contract Radar Detector Market Analysis By Service Provider Radar Detector Market Analysis By End-User Radar Detector Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Radar Detector Companies Company Profiles Of The Radar Detector Industry

