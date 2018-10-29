Fully Promoted Franchise Helps Businesses Grow their Client Base with Promotional Products

The franchisees of Fully Promoted Franchise help small and medium businesses market their company and services through a wide range of promotional products. The franchise firm works with many different industries.

[FLORIDA, 10/29/2018] – Fully Promoted Franchise offers an extensive repertoire of promotional products for its small and medium business (SMB) customers. It gives its franchisees the ability to choose which products and services to offer. This allows each Fully Promoted Franchise location to better cater to the needs of its target market.

Fully Promoted franchisees aren’t required to keep an extensive inventory. The franchise stores can keep low overhead costs as they only keep samples of select items to show customers and give them a more concrete idea of their products.

Cost-effective Promotion for a Diverse Client Base

Simple everyday items that carry a company’s branding and contact information are cost-effective ways to drive repeat business. Fully Promoted Franchise notes that 58 percent of people keep the promotional products they get for nearly four years. More importantly, 85 percent of people who receive promotional products end up working with the business.

Franchisees can market their promotional products and services to nearly every type of business from any industry. The diverse client base includes:

• Hospitality firms like hotels and restaurants

• Healthcare companies

• Educational institutions and clubs

• Sports teams

• Automobile brands

• Professional services

• Private online stores

Handy and useful items, such as pens and notebooks, are some of the best-selling promotional products among clients. Notebooks, in particular, are the longest-kept items due to their usefulness, the company found.

Consistent Demand for Personalized Gifts and Custom Shirts

Fully Promoted Franchise notes that personalized gifts and custom shirts, in particular, drive a steady stream of customers and income.

Personalized gifts represent a niche market, but one that is in demand all year round thanks to holidays, anniversaries, promotions, and other significant events. Moreover, these products are not only easy to create but allow franchisees to tap into a new customer base aside from SMBs. Franchisees can market personalized products to individuals looking for unique gift options.

The demand for custom shirts is growing, as well. As one of the most visible products that franchisees offer, it is helpful when establishing strong brand recognition. Moreover, it helps tie together a company’s brand presentation and collateral package.

About Fully Promoted Franchise

Fully Promoted Franchise has expanded to over 300 franchise stores across 11 countries across the globe since it opened its first store in 2000. The Florida-based company is the biggest branded products and marketing services franchise today. It offers a wide repertoire of promotional products, branded apparel, digital marketing services, and event marketing services to help clients market their businesses.

In 2017, Fully Promoted Franchise was included among the top 250 companies in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500. It was also recognized as one of the magazine’s Top 200 Global Franchises and one of its top 150 franchises for veterans in the same year.

For more information or inquiries, please visit https://fullypromotedfranchise.com/.