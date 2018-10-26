Logic Analyzer Market Global Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2023

Market Synopsis of Logic Analyzer Market:

The Logic Analyzer Market holds some of the Key players such as Tektronix, Inc (U.S.), Keysight Technologies (U.S.), Test Equity (U.S.), GW Instek (Taiwan), Teledyne LeCroy Corporation (U.S.), Atec (U.S.), GAO Tek (Canada), Honeywell Technologies solutions (U.S.), Hewlett Packard (U.S.) AccuSource Electronics (U.S.), and Hantek (China). The market for logic analyzer shows a slow growth globally and is majorly dependent on the growth in markets for memory devices and integrated circuits.

The factors that account for the growth of the logic analyzer market is growing demand for error detection in digital circuits debugging and complex logic testing. However the applications of Logic analyzers in Integrated circuits, personal computers and memory devices combined is factor for growth of the logic analyzer market. As a form of an oscilloscope, logic analyzer has a usage in viewing the digital waveforms from digital circuits majorly for rectifying the issues in timings. This functionality of displaying the time for the logic states specifying a logic low and high states is another factor driving the growth of the logic analyzer market. Logic analyzers having high functionality and channel counts are driving the market. However other products expand significantly both for analog and digital signals.

The segmentation of logic analyzer market is done under categories by product type, application, end – user and region. On the basis of product type, it is further divided into Modular logic analyzer, PC based logic analyzer and portable logic analyzer. Out of these three, the modular logic analyzer is leading the market because of its high functionality and more number of channel counts. It has an advantage of integrated display that eases the viewing capabilities. Unlike portable and PC based display, there is no additional requirements of viewing display and connecting probes. On the other hand PC based logic analyzer is expanding in North America region due to its ease of installation for analog as well as digital signals and the compactness in size. The market for PC based logic analyzer is going to grow significantly.

The logic analyzer market is divided between North America, Europe, Asia pacific and Rest of the world. However the market for logic analyzer is leading and significantly growing in North America. Because of the huge demand of storage devices, integrated services and embedded systems is driving the market growth. North America is expected to lead the market for logic analyzer because of the increase in demand for the PC based logic analyzers and a high concentration of manufacturers of logic analyzer in countries like U.S. and Canada.

The competitive landscape of the Logic Analyzer market is formed by some major players and many of the new entrants. The leaders constantly keep innovating for the new technology and investing in research and development for the cost effective portfolio. The logic analyzer market has driven many end users like automotive, consumer electronics, medical, communication and others.

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of logic Analyzer market into product type, application, end – users, and region.

Product Type

Modular logic analyzer

PC bases logic analyzer

Portable logic analyzer

Application

Integrated circuit

Processors

Memory devices

Personal computers

End – User

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Medical

Communication

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia pacific

Rest of the world.

Intended Audience

Device manufacturers

Auto parts manufacturers

Medical equipment manufacturers

Telecommunication

Electronic Component manufacturers

Chipset manufacturers

Storage chipset providers

Mobile phone manufacturers

Research firms

Regional Analysis

