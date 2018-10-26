Improving Fertility and Chances of a Successful Pregnancy at The Berkley Center after being diagnosed with Endometriosis

The Berkley Center for Reproductive Wellness introduces an innovative approach to treat infertility caused by Endometriosis, through an inflammation reduction methodology based on acupuncture and herbal medicine that, combined with a laparoscopic intervention, greatly improves the ability to successfully conceive.

Endometriosis is an inflammatory disorder that can cause pain, fatigue and infertility, and it is generally treated with laparoscopic surgery. However, facts underline that the chances of 100% removal of Endometriosis are not absolute, therefore maintaining an inflammatory state in the uterine environment that can greatly reduce fertility and egg quality. Mike Berkley, Board Certified herbalist and licensed acupuncturist, has developed a standard at The Berkley Center to treat endometriosis patients after surgery by uniting acupuncture protocols and Chinese herbal medicine proprietary formulas to generate a near-optimal environment for a higher potential to achieve pregnancy and live birth.

The Berkley Center has been helping patients diagnosed with Endometriosis to achieve pregnancy for twenty-one years through an individualized holistic approach. As Endometriosis can impact infertility in every stage of the fertilization and implantation process, The Berkley Center solution of eastern and western medicines aims for a natural, personalized approach to fertility needs.

