Triethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Drivers, Volume and Forecast by 2018

The global t riethylene glycol (TEG) market is a relatively smaller market when compared to other ethylene glycols (MEG & DEG), but owing to its excellent hygroscopic properties, TEG is widely used in applications such as dehydration of natural gas and air conditioning systems and in producing solvents and plasticizers.

Triethylene glycol (TEG), a compound of the ethylene glycol family, is a transparent, odorless, viscous and water soluble liquid. It is completely miscible with water and many other organic liquids. Triethylene exhibits almost similar properties exhibited by other glycol compounds. TEG is preferred to be used in applications which require high boiling point, high molecular weight or low volatility than diethylene glycol.

Apart from being a raw material for producing other products, TEG is also known for its hygroscopic properties and its ability to dehumidify fluids. Owing to its hygroscopic nature it is widely used for dehydration of natural gas and air conditioning systems.

The primary raw material for the production of TEG is crude oil. Naphtha is obtained by the distillation of crude oil which contains certain specific hydrocarbons. Naphtha is subjected to a cracking process in the absence of oxygen to produce ethylene. Ethylene oxide is made to react with water at temperatures between 190-200 degree Celsius and pressure between 14 to 20 atm. This reaction produces monoethylene glycol (MEG) along with diethylene glycol (DEG) and triethylene glycol (TEG) as by-products. Most companies desire higher volume production of MEG and wish to reduce the by-products i.e. DEG and TEG. Therefore, in order to meet the demand for TEG, DEG is again made to react with ethylene oxide to produce TEG.

TEG, which is a colorless viscous liquid, is mainly used in the process of dehydration of natural gas. Apart from dehydration, some other applications in which TEG is used are in solvents, plasticizers, polyurethanes, polyester resins among others.

The major factor driving the global market for TEG includes the growth of the global natural gas market and the growing demand for plasticizers in end use industries. Its increasing application as a solvent is also acting as a major factor driving the global market for TEG. However, the volatility in raw material prices and the regulatory issues associated with the production and use of TEG are acting as factors inhibiting the growth of the global market.

The global demand for TEG as solvents was estimated to be 13 kilo tons in 2010 which is expected to reach 18.1 kilo tons by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2013 to 2018. The market is mainly driven by the growing use of aromatics and textile solvents which uses TEG.

In terms of revenues, the market was estimated be USD 16.8 million in 2010 which is expected to reach USD 24.4 million by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2013 to 2018.