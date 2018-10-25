Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on New Global Partnership Agreement with Scriptr.io

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 25, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently signed a new global partnership agreement with scriptr.io, an IoT enterprise application platform and solutions marketplace.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Future Electronics team on the successful completion of the agreement.

Scriptr.io is an agile application platform and managed service, running in the cloud or at the edge, which enable the creation and deployment of powerful industrial IoT solutions.

“This partnership with Future Electronics will enable our customers to benefit from a drastic reduction in complexity and a proven shorter time to market, as well as cost efficiency,” said Rabih Nassar, Founder and CEO of scriptr.io.

Scriptr.io is a scalable, robust, carrier-grade application engine already supporting millions of users. It solves the interoperability issues between Enterprise applications and IoT-based service providers.

“It’s important for us to be able to provide our customers with customizable out-of-the-box IoT application platforms and solutions,” said Matthew Rotholz, Vice President of Future Connectivity Solutions. “The scriptr partnership will enable us to better support our customers’ IoT needs.”

Robert Miller founded Future Electronics in 1968, and it is the only component distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure. To find out more about scriptr.io products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###