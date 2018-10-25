Growing Application of Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Illuminated by New Report

Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global automotive cylinder liner market in its latest report titled ‘Automotive Cylinder Liner Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027).’ The long-term outlook on the global automotive cylinder liner market remains positive with the market value expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2017-2027). Among vehicle types, the heavy duty segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. The global sales of automotive cylinder liners is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,922.4 Mn by the end of 2017. In terms of value, APEJ is estimated to account for a major market share in the global automotive cylinder liner market by 2017 end and it is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In this report, Future Market Insights throws light on the drivers and restraints likely to impact market revenue growth during this period.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as growing automotive production, increasing number of heavy trucks and growing demand for construction equipment are driving the market for automotive cylinder liners. Nowadays, many manufacturers are replacing cast iron with aluminium alloys and other material such as steel and titanium alloys for lighter engines in order to gain better fuel efficiency. Titanium alloys are preferred for luxury and sports cars. Owing to these factors the demand for automotive cylinder liners is expected to rise in the global market over the forecast period.

Some of the trending opportunities in the global automotive cylinder liner market are reducing weight of the engine by using lighter materials in cylinder liners. Reducing overall weight of the engine will help in improving fuel economy as well as increasing engine efficiency. Also, automotive cylinder liners find opportunities in growing sectors of construction and agricultural vehicles.

Segmentation Analysis

The automotive cylinder liner market is segmented on the basis of liner type, vehicle type, application, and material type.

On the basis of liner type , the wet liner segment is anticipated to continue to dominate the market in terms of value over the forecast period

On the basis of vehicle type , the light duty vehicles segment is estimated to grow at a higher rate as compared to the heavy duty vehicles segment over the forecast period. This segment is expected to represent a total incremental opportunity of US$ 1,562.8 Mn between 2017 and 2027

On the basis of application, the diesel engine segment is expected to grow at a relatively high CAGR in terms of value as compared to the gasoline engine segment over the forecast period

Regional Market Projections

APEJ is expected to be the leading regional market for automotive cylinder liners with a 41.5% market share in terms of value in the global automotive cylinder liner market by the end of 2017. China is anticipated to hold a dominant value share in the APEJ automotive cylinder liner market through 2027. The North America automotive cylinder liner market is projected to hold a significant market share in terms of value in the global automotive cylinder liner market over the forecast period, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The report profiles some of the top companies operating in the global automotive cylinder liner market such as Mahle GmbH, Federal-Mogul LLC, GKN PLC, Westwood Cylinder Liners, Nippon Piston Rings Co. Ltd., TPR Co. Ltd., ZYNP Corporation, Liners India Limited, Melling Cylinder Sleeves, Cooper Corp, Darton International, Inc., India Pistons Ltd, Kusalava International Ltd., Bergmann Automotive, Cnflap Engine Parts (GZ) Ltd. Top market players are focussing on mergers and acquisitions of small and established players to strengthen their presence in the global automotive cylinder liner market.