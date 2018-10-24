Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market to Earn US$3.52 Bn with Merger and Acquisition Applications

As per the TMR report, the global software defined networking market is expected to earn a US$3.52 bn by the end of 2018. Within the forecast period of 2012 to 2018, the market is expected to expand to 61.50% CAGR. On the basis of solutions, the cloud provisioning and orchestration segment is anticipated to hold the majority of shares in the market owing to maintenance of resiliency and the traffic balance between the servers.

The global software defined networking market is dominated by the regions of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Among them, North America is presumed to be the largest contributor to the overall market. Besides that, Asia pacific is also anticipated to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period because of the emerging trend of bring your own device or BYOD in its developing nations of China, Japan and India. Apart from that, almost about 70 % of the market in Asia Pacific is inclined towards owning smartphones. This serves as an opportunity for the overall growth of the software defined networking market in the coming years.

With the use of software defined networking, a higher dynamic scale can be managed and programmed with more flexibility and agility. A clear understanding of the software defined networking technology is important in order to effectively implement cloud computing services in company firms for optimizing their network environment benefits.

With time, the urge for digitalization is increasing and so is the need to provide efficient network infrastructure in organizations as well. Although the growth in cloud computing services is drawing more profit to the market, the lack of awareness among end users and buyers as well as the lack of standardization in terms of software networking may hamper the growth. Not only that, the presence of interoperability issues in systems may also restrict growth of the software defined networking market globally.