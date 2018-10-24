Massive MIMO Market : Rapid Advancements in 4G LTE & 4.5G Data Models

According to the new market research report “Massive MIMO Market by Technology (LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro, 5G), Spectrum (TDD, FDD), Type of Antennas (8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R, 128T128R & Above), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Row) – Global Forecast to 2026”, the Massive MIMO market is estimated to be USD 1.29 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 20.91 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 41.6% between 2018 and 2026. The rising importance of software implementation in a communication network, high signal to noise ratio, and link reliability are some of the drivers for the massive MIMO market.

On the basis of technology, LTE Advanced led the massive MIMO market in 2017.

The LTE Advanced technology segment accounted for the largest share of the massive MIMO market in 2017. LTE Advanced supports carrier load and higher order MIMO techniques and also supports a data rate of 1 Gbps in the downlink and 500 Mbps in the uplink direction.

Based on spectrum, the TDD segment is expected to lead the massive MIMO market during the forecast period.

TDD provides greater capacity and lower cost per bit as compared to FDD. With high data rates and a huge capacity for data and HD voice, TDD significantly improves customer experience and lowers the operator’s cost per bit. TDD also provides spectrum flexibility.

Based on type of antennas, the 128T128R & above segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2026.

The 128T128R & above segment includes 128T128R and 256T256R antenna types. The massive MIMO technology assures significant gains in both data rates and link reliability. Extra antennas help by focusing the transmission and reception of signal energy on smaller regions of space. This brings huge improvements in throughput and energy efficiency, particularly when combined with simultaneous scheduling of a large number of user terminals (tens or hundreds).

The massive MIMO market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2026.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing massive MIMO market. Factors such as reduced latency, high data rate, along with inexpensive and low power components are expected to drive the massive MIMO market in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, Australia, Japan, China, South Korea, and Japan play a significant role in the LTE market and have the maximum 4G LTE penetration rate. This has led to an increased demand for massive MIMO in the telecommunication sector of the APAC.

Some of the major players in the massive MIMO market include Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, ZTE, Verizon, Sprint, Airtel, China Mobile, and Deutsche Telekom.