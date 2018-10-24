Instant Beverage Premixes Market: Regional Analysis and Business Opportunity and Global Scope by Forecast 2018 to 2023

Market Definition:

The global instant beverage premixes market share is expected to grow at a higher rate supported by the changing lifestyle and rising disposable income of the population. Keen focus on the R&D sector is identified to be one of the factors driving the market of instant beverage premixes on a global level. However, the presence of key players in this market is likely to hamper the profit margin for new entrants in this market.

All these factors will contribute to the estimated CAGR of 5.2% of instant beverage premixes market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Market Scenario:

Owing to the escalating labor class population, the demand for instant beverage premixes is experiencing a surge. Instant beverages act as metabolism booster, enhancing body functionality and provide healthy hydration. Increasing health awareness among the consumers is adding fuel to the growth of health drink premixes globally. Instant beverage premixes are available in various forms which has increased the popularity of the product among the consumers. Consumption of instant coffee is projected to be dominating in the developed countries. However, the demand for instant health drink may grow during the forecast period based on increasing health consciousness among the population.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global instant beverage premixes market are The Republic of Tea (the U.S.), Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. (the U.S.), Ito En, Inc. (Japan), PepsiCo Inc. (the U.S.), Ajinomoto General Foods Inc. (Japan), Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (Japan), and Monster Beverage Co. (the U.S.)

Key Findings

Based on the type, instant coffee is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period as coffee is considered to be one of the most preferred beverages on a global level.

Top exporters of instant beverage premixes include Germany, Brazil, the Netherlands, China and Malaysia.

Segments

Instant beverage premixes has been segmented on the basis of type comprising of instant coffee, instant tea, instant milk, instant health drink, instant soup and others. Among these, instant coffee is dominating the market based on the rising demand for instant coffee premixes from cafeterias and other coffee chains.

On the basis of functionality, instant beverage premixes is segmented into plain and flavored products. Its flavored products are found to be escalating at a high growth rate based on variations in consumers’ flavor preferences. .

Based on distribution channel, instant beverage premixes is segmented as store based and non-store based. Owning to one-stop shopping experience, the share of store based channels is projected to dominate the segment.

Regional Analysis

The global instant beverage premixes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific holds a major share followed by Europe. The rising nutritional trend and disposable income in developing nations of Asia Pacific will continue to drive the growth of instant beverage premixes. The changing lifestyle and shifting food consumption pattern propels the development and growth of instant beverage premixes market in developing countries of Asia Pacific.

