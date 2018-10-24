Industrial Automation Services Market 2018 – 2022 : Size, Industry Share, Growth And Forecast Report

Industrial automation services include practices and processes involved in the designing, installation, maintenance and support, and operations of automation systems in industrial plants.
Analysts forecast the global industrial automation services market to generate a revenue of more than USD 47 billion by 2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial automation services market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Global Industrial Automation Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
- ABB
- Emerson Electric
- Honeywell
- Rockwell Automation
- Siemens
Market driver
- Growing need for a main automation contractor
Market challenge
- Interoperability issues
Market trend
- Value chain integration by automation solution providers
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?