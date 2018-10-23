Measuring Caps & Closures Market boosting the growth through 2024

Demand for measuring caps & closures for home care, toiletries and cosmetic application, is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Measuring caps & closures are primarily used to measure the volume of liquid or powder present in the container.

Measuring Caps & Closures Market- Market Segmentation:

The measuring caps & closure market is segmented on the basis of material type, application type, features and size. On the basis of material type, the global measuring caps & closures market is segmented into plastic and metal. Furthermore, the plastic caps & closure segment is further sub segmented into polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polystyrene (PS) and other plastic resins. The metal caps & closure segment is further sub segmented into steel, tin and aluminum. On the basis of application the global measuring caps and closures market is segmented into beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, toiletries and homecare applications.

Measuring Caps & Closures Market- Market Dynamics:

The global demand for measuring caps and closures is driven by various macro-economic factors. Firstly, global growth in the manufacturing output, increased consumer spending on packaged food products and the use of measuring caps & closures on popular container types such as bottles, cans, cartons and pouches is expected to drive the demand for measuring caps and closures over the forecast period. Most of the cap & closure manufacturers are providing customized solutions to most of the customers.

Measuring caps & closures makes sure than the consumer is making use of the exact required amount of content, ultimately reducing the wastage. Moreover, the closure industry has not standardized the dimensions to that extent in comparison to the container industry, and this requires the consumers to purchase both container and the closure from the same supplier. In addition to this, high cost of manufacturing measuring caps & closures is a challenge faced by the global caps & closures market. On the basis of features, the global measuring caps & closures market is segmented into plug seal caps, foil liner caps, continuous threaded caps and tamper evident caps.