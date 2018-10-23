Global Construction Chemicals Market accounted for US$ 22Bn in 2017 is expected to reach US$ 44.71Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.27% over the forecast period.

The driving factor for the Construction Chemicals Market are due to Rising strong demand for construction chemicals, including concrete and cement admixtures, waterproofing chemicals, rise in growth of emerging economies and governments are investing heavily in infrastructure and housing development will be factor of growth in construction chemical market. Lack of awareness and high investment in the product will be the restrains for Construction Chemicals Market.

Global Construction Chemicals Market

Global Construction Chemicals Market is segmented into the type, end user and geography. In terms of Type, Concrete Admixtures will be in higher demand due to rising in blending for high workability, high strength and durability, watertight, wear resistant, and high finish. Rising residential complexes and buildings are in high growth at global for perennial urbanization. Construction firms are initiate comparatively larger number of residential projects with high-grade construction materials to give improved structural integrity and sustainability which will be the factor to growth of construction chemical market. In End User, Infrastructure sector will grow fastest due to rise in demand for Infrastructure at global level, rising Infrastructure competitive, creating in cost-effectiveness and eco-friendly will be key factor for growth in Construction Chemicals Market.

Among region, Asia pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the emerging economics, increasing in disposal income, Large-scale construction activities are currently ongoing, changing life style and rise in urbanization will be key step in these region to boost the Construction Chemicals Market in the Asia pacific.

