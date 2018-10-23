Global Blockchain Market Research and Forecast, 2018-2023

“Decentralized platform encouraging transparency in financial and non-financial services augmenting the growth of blockchain technology market.”

According to the OMR analysis, the global blockchain technology market is growing at a significant rate during 2018-2023. The global blockchain technology market has witnessed a significant growth due to increasing preference to the digital and decentralized platform for financial services particularly in banking sector. The global blockchain technology market is segmented on the basis of application, which is further segmented into financial services, transportation & logistics, security & legal requirements, healthcare and technical applications; on the basis of deployment methods and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, patent analysis, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

Full report of global blockchain market is available at: Global Blockchain Market

Growing digital modes of transactions in the developing economies of Asia-Pacific and already established financial services on the internet in the developed countries are growing the blockchain market. Government regulations in the favor of decentralized platforms for the financial and non-financial applications is giving boost to the adoption rate. Requirement for huge cloud data vague cross border regulations restraining the market. Besides restraints, growing trend of deployment of physical businesses into online and integration of artificial intelligence with the blockchain technology is anticipated to create enormous opportunities for service providers.

The market on the basis of geography is divided among four major regions – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is the leading market which is expected to grow at a high CAGR. North American market is driven by increasing public private collaboration abiding the business guidelines in the US. In addition, growing Internet of Things footprints in healthcare industry are paving the market growth. Asia-Pacific market is expected to have the highest CAGR amongst all regions during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The growing IT industry in the APAC region is supporting growth of this region.

The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Blockchain Technology Market

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Blockchain Technology Market

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Blockchain Technology Market

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

