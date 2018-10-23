Diesel Fuel Injector Market for Automotive boosting the growth through 2026

The diesel fuel injector for automotive is a type of injector that is used for injecting fuel into the cylinder in a compression ignition engine. Diesel fuel injector injects the fuel at very high injection pressure in order to atomize the fuel and produce high pressure for combustion inside the engine cylinder. The engine cylinder needs to be made of high grade material that can withstand higher stresses. Moreover, diesel fuel injectors are expensive as compared to injectors that are used for other alternative fuels and their function is controlled by the electronic control unit.

The market of diesel fuel injectors for automotive is expanding owing to the presence of a high number of diesel vehicles on the road; however, the diesel fuel injector market for automotive is anticipated to contract during the forecast period owing to rising preference of society toward electric vehicles and growing market for electric vehicles. Moreover, heavy vehicles used in industries are powered by diesel engines, as diesel engines can produce high torque as compared to the gasoline engines. Therefore, the market for diesel fuel injector for automotive is expected to expand due to the rise in production of heavy vehicles and their applications.

The global diesel fuel injector market for automotive can be segmented based on feed of fuel injector, injection system, sales channel, vehicle, and region. Based on fuel injector, the market can be divided in terms of feed of the injector into the combustion chamber. Among all segments, top feed diesel fuel injector is anticipated to be a leading segment of the market owing to the simple design of the injection system.

Based on fuel injection system, the multipoint fuel injection system segment is anticipated to hold a leading share of the diesel fuel injector market due to efficient combustion of the fuel in the combustion chamber in order to produce required power. Arrangement of fuel injectors in different ways leads to variation in output of the engine. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the segment at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.