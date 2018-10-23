Attitude Heading Reference Systems Market: Lucrative Opportunities across Globe

​Attitude Heading Reference Systems Market are multi-axis sensors which use inertial navigation for calculating the position and velocity of an aircraft, namely heading, altitude and yaw. It also outputs flight dynamics information to flight deck displays, flight controls, weather radar antenna platform and other aircraft systems. The sensors replace mechanical gyroscopic flight instruments providing superior reliability and preciseness. It features solid-state or MEMS gyrometer, accelerometers and magnetometers on all the three axes. It is basically a self-contained system and is a mixture of sensors in one package. It requires less power and less wiring. It is lighter in weight and possess a smaller footprint. AHRS provides heading and attitude information with greater accuracy and reliability. An AHRS provides 3D orientation by integrating gyroscopes and fusing this data with accelerometer data and magnetometer data. AHRS provides enriched performance over the existing vertical and directional gyros. A form of non-linear estimation such as an Extended Kalman filter is commonly used to compute the solution from these multiple sources. They are in common use in business and commercial aircraft.

Rise in aircraft deliveries, due to the rising air passenger traffic across the globe, the need to strengthen the aircrafts performance, accuracy and safety as well as increasing demand for use in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, aircrafts and ships are some of the primary factors driving the growth of global Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) Market. AHRS offer a better cost effective solution, unparalleled reliability and performance than traditional high-grade IMUs (Inertial Measurement Units). Decreased defense budgets of several developed nations is one of the key factor hindering the market growth. Technological advancements in the MEMS technology and integration of AHRS with GPS and other systems are some of the major opportunities in this market. Efforts are being taken by many companies to upgrade their research and development activities to introduce innovations in this field.

The global market is segmented on the basis of type, component, end use and region. On the basis of type, the AHRS Market is subdivided into conventional attitude and heading reference systems (AHRS), air data attitude and heading reference systems, GPS-aided attitude and heading reference systems (GPS AHRS). Air data, attitude and heading reference system (ADAHRS) provides added information such as airspeed, altitude and outside air temperature. AHRS are generally integrated with electronic flight instrument systems (EFIS) which are the central part of glass cockpits, to form the primary flight display. The AHRS sensors that use GPS, helps to stabilize the gyro drift and provides a more accurate estimate of the inertial acceleration vector. The accuracy of GPS AHRS systems is high and the systems can detect change in velocity and position, without using accelerometers and magnetometers. On the basis of component, the market is classified into inertial sensors, magnetic sensors and processor. On the basis of end-use, the AHRS market is segmented into military aviation, civil aviation, unmanned vehicles and marine applications. The unmanned vehicles segment is projected to observe highest growth during the forecast period. Geographically, the attitude and heading reference systems global market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Some of the key players operating in the global AHRS market with most significant development are Honeywell International, Inc., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Moog Inc., Meggitt PLC, VectorNav Technologies, Sparton Navigation Exploration, LLC, Lord MicroStrain, MEMSIC, Inc., iXblue, Inc. and LORD Microstrain among others.

