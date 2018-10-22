Technologically Advanced Time Pieces From Chomko LA, The Top Street Clocks Manufacturers In The US

ATLANTA, GA, 15 October, 2018 – – Are you looking for street clocks that can significantly increase elegance and ambience of your cityscape? Does you industry need clocks installed at different junctions where time display is of great importance? Chomko LA, LLC based in both Atlanta, and Pittsburg provides a huge range of clocks that can light up your streets with their beauty and form, besides telling accurate time 24 x 7. The company is among the top street clock manufacturers in USA and they tie up with top time technology experts across the globe to give shape to their clocks.

Enhance the reputation of your society

Street clocks have great prominence in the enhancement of a city or society and large organizations like golf courses, educational institutions, health care centers and schools can benefit from them. Street clocks need to be built bigger and stronger and added with the latest time technology and power backup so they can serve the public tirelessly and the Chomko provided time pieces not only meet these criteria but also exceed them with new additional features. You can buy clocks according to your specifications and also stamp them with your personal touch by adding a logo or name. The company manufactures clocks of ideal sizes ranging from 24” to 72 and fit for installing in above mentioned establishments. These clocks can cover quite a long distance and can be visible during the night if you opt for the digital variety.

Come with big power backup

Chomko LA offers a number choices for your streets that would include wireless clocks, wi-fi or network based clocks and solar powered clocks ideal for places where mains is not accessible. The clocks are fitted with battery backup that can last for 4 years and come with manufacturer’s warranty for great after sales service. The top street clock manufacturers of USA has a great reputation among residential societies, towns, industries, and public establishments as they have supplied them with quality analog and digital street clocks of elegance and technology that still serve them efficiently. You can visit their website Chomkola.com to see their range of products of international standard so as to make the choice. You can also contact their customer service at (412) 482-3822 for Pittsburgh, PA and (404) 334-0202 for Atlanta to get instant answers for your queries.

Chomko LA, LLC based in USA is a versatile time management company and it has its presence in both Atlanta and Pittsburgh to provide technologically advanced street clocks to societies and organizations.

