Rockville In-Home Care Agency Explains What Is Considered An IADL

Rockville, Maryland (webnewswire) October 19, 2018 – Comfort Home Care, a Rockville in-home care agency, recently published a blog explaining the difference between instrumental activities of daily living and other activities of daily living. Both are necessary to helping a person function on a daily basis, but understanding the differences between each can help you provide even better care for elderly loved ones by ensuring they are receiving all the help they need to continue living independently.

Activities of daily living, or ADLs, include all tasks that need to be completed daily for a person to live comfortably. The include remaining mobility, such as getting out of bed and walking to different rooms of the house, as well as safely using the toilet and bath or shower, eating, and completing personal hygiene tasks, including brushing teeth and hair. Many elderly people, particularly those with memory loss, require assistance to complete these tasks and can benefit from having an in-home care assistant for this purpose.

Instrumental activities of daily living, or IADLs, are also important tasks that must be completed for a person to live comfortably. However, these tasks can be done by someone other than your loved one, as they do not involve personal activities. IADLs include meal preparation, housekeeping, which can help prevent falls and other health concerns, and transportation to doctor’s appointments and other necessary engagements. These tasks ensure that an elderly person can maintain their mental and physical health as much as possible without the need of moving to a nursing home or other assisted living facility.

