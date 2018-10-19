Global Activated Carbon Market is expected to reach $10.2 billion and by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2016 to 2024. Activated carbon is a type of carbon processed to have small and fewer amount of volume pores that increase the surface area offered for adsorption or else chemical reactions. It is also termed as activated charcoal. They are produced from source of carbonaceous materials, for example coal, nutshells, wood, coconuts, peat, and lignite. The prime raw material used for manufacturing of activated carbon is an organic material with a major carbon content. Activated carbon is typically derived from charcoal and is occasionally utilized as biochar. Those derived from coke and coal are referred as activated coke and activated coal respectively. They are widely used in air purification, gold purification, decaffeination, water purification, metal extraction, sewage treatment, medicine, air filters in respirators and gas masks, filters in compressed air and other applications.

The major aspects to drive the activated carbon market include increasing need of water treatment plants due to water scarcity and pollutions, increasing industrialization and urbanization in activated carbon sector, high demand in cosmetic industry, and stringent government regulations focusing to keep environment healthy in terms of safe water and air for living beings. However, high price of raw materials is expected to be a major hindrance for the market growth. Besides, rising per capita income, high pollution level, new product developments and launches are expected to equally influence the overall growth of the market in the forecast period.

The global activated carbon market is mainly classified on the basis of product type, application, end-use and geography. The classification by product type include powdered activated carbon, granular activated carbon and others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as liquid phase and gaseous phase. By end-use the segmentation includes water treatment, pharmaceutical & medical, automotive, food & beverage processing, air purification, personal care & cosmetics and others Furthermore, by geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Based on geographical analysis, activated carbon market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Russia, Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the global activated carbon market are Jacobi Carbons AB, Siemens Water Technologies Corp., ADA-ES, INC., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Kureha Corporation, Carbon Resources LLC, Carbo Tech AC GmbH, Cabot Corporation, Carbon Activated Corp., and CLARINEX Group among others.

