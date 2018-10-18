Rugged Embedded System Market is expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 1,656.6 Mn between 2018 and 2026

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has recently published a report titled “Rugged Embedded System Market – Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2026.” Rugged embedded systems are designed to perform reliably in harsh environments. A harsh environment presents inherent characteristics, such as extreme temperature & radiation levels, very low power, and strict fault tolerance and security constraints that challenge computer systems in their design and operation.

The global rugged embedded system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The rugged embedded system market was valued at US$ 3,957.2 Mn in 2017, and is projected to grow significantly to reach US$ 6,883.8 Mn by 2026 due to an increasing demand for industrial computer systems for various industries such as oil & gas, power supply, and automation. In this report, PMR has segmented the global rugged embedded system market on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the market is subsegmented into rugged computer systems, rugged storage systems, rugged network switches & routers, and rugged power supplies.

Rugged computer systems are in demand for ensuring optimum performance on the field and to operate under extreme conditions such as high-temperature, moisture, and pressure. Owing to this factor, the rugged computer systems subsegment is projected to register more than 55% of the market share at the end of 2018 in the global rugged embedded system market. The rugged computer system subsegment is also expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. Apart from this, the rugged network switches and routers subsegment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period as the demand for rugged network switches and routers is increasing due to growth in wireless & network-centric operations.

Based on application, the rugged embedded system market is subsegmented into military & defense, aerospace, and industrial. The industrial segment is further subsegmented into oil & gas, power distribution, mining, and others. The growing demand for rugged embedded systems in oil & gas and power distribution industries due to the growing need for rugged embedded systems that work in low energy as well as in harsh environments is driving the industrial subsegment. In addition, the industrial subsegment is expected to capture large market share in the global rugged embedded system market. Military and defense applications are expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Furthermore, on the basis of geography, the North America rugged embedded system market is expected to dominate the global rugged embedded system market due to advancements in next-generation communication technologies in the region and high spending in military and aerospace by the U.S. The region has witnessed the widespread deployment of wireless and cloud computing technologies in the past couple of years. These factors are fuelling the growth of the rugged embedded system market in North America. Moreover, the rugged embedded system market has high potential in SEA & Others of APAC and China owing to the rising demand for standalone electronic devices & systems and growth in the number of application of remotely operated vehicles in various countries of the region.

