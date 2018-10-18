Experience a Romantic Wisconsin Winter Retreat with Homestead Suites’ Winter Package

Enjoy a warm and cozy retreat with a loved one at Door County, Wisconsin this winter with Homestead Suites’ winter package.

[FISH CREEK, 10/19/2018] – Door County, Wisconsin is a favorite weekend getaway in the Midwest. It boasts of 298 miles of coastline with Lake Michigan on the east and Green Bay on the west. As winter approaches, the county’s beautiful terrain becomes bathed in sparkling snow. The breeze from Lake Michigan mixed with the cold makes for a nice stroll on Door County’s many beachside.

Winter is a quiet season in Door County, so it’s the perfect time to plan a getaway to this place. Visitors can explore many renowned restaurants, markets, and specialty shops. They can also find locally made cider, wine, and cheese that make Door County’s cuisine unique.

After exploring different towns, tourists may want to come home to something warm and cozy. This is exactly what Homestead Suites offers this winter season with its winter package.

Everything to Love

Homestead Suites’ winter package includes a 2-night weekend stay in a Chestnut, Spruce, Apple, or Hawthorne Suite. These suites can be your cozy home away from home. They come with a king-sized bed that’s perfect for a good night’s rest after a day of activities.

A few steps from the bed is a two-person whirlpool tub and shower. All suites also come with different amenities such as a microwave, a refrigerator, and a coffee maker.

Apart from these, all Homestead Suites are located at the heart of Door County. From lighthouse tours to iconic fish boils, tourists can enjoy different activities all within a short distance from their hotel. Homestead Suites’ winter package also includes a $50 gift certificate for Alexander’s Restaurant and a basket of cheese and Lautenbach’s wine.

A beautiful room in a beautiful place—all that is found at Door County’s Homestead Suites.

About Homestead Suites

Homestead Suites is a collection of 50 modern luxury hotel rooms and suites, as well as vacation condos and townhouses. It offers the best winter vacation location in Door County, Wisconsin.

Homestead Suites has been awarded TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence and Hotels.com’s Loved By Guests Award 2018.

Book a room at https://www.homesteadsuites.com now to enjoy its winter package.