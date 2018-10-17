Quartz Fiber Market Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2025

Quartz is a mineral found in the earth’s surface. It is the second most abandoned material present in the Earth’s continental crust. Quartz fiber is low-density, high-strength fiber, which possesses qualities such as high temperature resistance, high elongation, high dielectric strength, and almost zero coefficient of expansion (CTE). These qualities make it a preferred choice of material for applications where high temperatures are involved and durability is the priority. These fibers are made by extruding pure silica through a stream of hot air. Quartz fibers are used in aircraft radomes, electromagnetic windows, fireproof cables, blankets for firewalls, and aircraft fuselage fire barriers.

Increase in demand for quartz fibers in the aerospace & defense industry and extensive use of these fibers in making filters for air purifiers are factors expected to boost the quartz fiber market in the near future. This is prompting companies to increase the production of quartz fiber. Additionally, easy availability of raw materials is anticipated to augment the demand for quartz fiber in the next few years.

The global quartz fiber market is witnessing technological advancements. Companies are constantly striving to develop new and better quartz fibers. Development of new manufacturing process of quartz fiber and applications is estimated to propel the quartz fiber market. However, implementation of stringent environmental regulations and volatility in prices of raw materials are projected to adversely affect market growth.

Based on product, the quartz fiber market can be classified into yarns, rovings, felts, sewing thread, and others. Yarns is the commonly used product; it is extensively employed in manufacture of aircraft radomes.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37640

Quartz fiber is used in a wide range of applications due to its excellent physical & chemical properties. Based on application, the market can be segmented into textile, aerospace & defense, electronic & semiconductors, chemicals, healthcare, and others. The aerospace & defense segment accounted for significant share of the quartz fiber in 2016 owing to the high demand for these fibers in civil aircraft radomes across the globe.

In terms of geography, the quartz fiber market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to constitute key share of the market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is estimated to be a rapidly growing region of the quartz fiber market, owing to the increase in demand from the automotive industry in the region. Middle East & Africa is also likely to be an attractive region of the quartz fiber market during the forecast period due to the rise in demand from the packaging industry in the region.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com