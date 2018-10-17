Best Antriksh Group Projects in North India

New Delhi, 17.10.18- The Antriksh Group is a team of skilled and experienced professionals working in the field of developing some of the greatest commercial and residential undertakings. The group deals in the launch of new inspiring development projects throughout the northern part of India. It is also important to note that the company has a very rich history of delivering more than 54 development projects within a very short span of time. Today, the group possesses proper certification in regards to developing projects throughout India.

With the delivery of more than 1 crore square feet of developed land in Jaipur, Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, the Antriksh India Group has stood as one of the best development companies in India. Together, the company has been able to create masterpieces that stand as benchmarks both I terms of standards of quality and luxury for the customers and the industry on the whole. The layouts of the Antriksh Group projects have always been end-user centric and it is only because of this reason that today, the company enjoys complete faith and trust of the common people.

Some of the most innovative projects that come from Antriksh are New Dwarka Residency and Antriksh Galaxy. New Dwarka Residency has its location in Sector 23 and it serves as one of the most premium residential projects by the group. It has several exclusive amenities like power backup, jogging track, swimming pool and meditation area. Yet another inspiring project from Antriksh, the Galaxy offers world class residential apartments within an affordable range. Even this residential undertaking speaks of some of the best facilities like rainwater harvesting, club house, gymnasium, landscaped gardens, community hall, 24/7 security system and indoor games facility.

Antriksh is not only known for the number of projects that it has delivered successfully but also for the stability and the strength of its projects.

Media Contact

Web : www.antarikshgroup.com

E-mail : antriikshgroup@gmail.com

Call@ : +91-7840-840-138