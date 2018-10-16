Middle East And Africa Polymer Dispersions Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018–2023)

Polymer dispersions are water-borne emulsion polymers which are utilized in numerous applications such as paints, papers, inks, coatings, adhesives, sealants, and protecting coating. Particle size and presence of solid content are the two main factors that determine the type of polymer dispersion. Film-forming polymer dispersions are mainly utilized to provide security from grease, oil, and different substances.

Middle East and Africa Polymer Dispersions Market size was around USD 0.9 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% to reach USD 1.26 billion by 2023.

The growth of the Polymer Dispersions market is driven by the expansion of the leather industry as polymer dispersions are extensively involved in their manufacture. With regards to the future, interior decorating products is an industry that could provide major growth prospects. Enactment of strict environmental regulations on the cutback of high volatile organic compound (VOC) emission is also expected to further drive the growth of the polymer dispersion market in the near future.

The Polymer Dispersions market is segmented by resin type and by application. By Resin type, the market is categorized into Acrylic Dispersions, Styrene-Butadiene (SB) Dispersions, Vinyl Dispersions, and Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions. Under this segment, Acrylic dispersions account for the majority of the market revenue due to factors such as relatively low cost and extensive range of applications. On the basis of Application, the market is segregated into Decorative & Protective Coating, Paper, Printing Ink, Carpet & Fabrics, and Adhesives & Sealants. The decorative coatings section is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate throughout the forecast period because of the rising demand for high-quality and aesthetical interior furnishings. Based on End user, the market is divided into automotive, consumer goods, packaging, paints, and construction.

By geography, the market is segmented into Middle East and Africa. This regional market is still in the nascent stage and is anticipated to grow at a respectable rate over the next decade. Key players in the market include The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Synthomer, Polymerics Inc., Solvay Group, Michelman, Vinavil S.p.A., IKERLAT Polymers S.L., and Covestro AG.

