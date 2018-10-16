Frozen Bakery Products Market Size to reach $30.8 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Frozen Bakery Products Market size is expected to reach $30.8 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Europe market held the largest share in terms of revenue contribution in the Global Frozen Bakery Products Market by Region in 2017. However, The Asia Pacific Frozen Bakery Products market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during (2018 – 2024). This growth is primarily attributed to the rising disposable income and increasing on-the-go snacking trend.

The Cakes & Pastries market held the largest share in the Global Frozen Bakery Products Market by Product in 2017. The Bread market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during (2018 – 2024). However, the sales of breads is declining that is adversely affecting key players’ revenue.

The Ready-to-Bake frozen bakery products are presently occupying majority share in the Global Frozen Bakery Products Market by Type, growing at a CAGR of 8 % during the forecast period. The Ready Baked & Frozen market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 10.3% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/frozen-bakery-products-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Europastry, S.A., Aryzta AG, Associated British Foods PLC, Cargill, Incorporated, Bridgford Foods Corporation, Conagra Brands, Inc., Flowers Foods Inc., Lantmännen Unibake, Grupo Bimbo, and General Mills Inc.

Global Frozen Bakery Products Market Size Segmentation

By Product

Breads

Pizza Crusts

Cakes & Pastries

Others

By Distribution Channel

Convenience stores

Hypermarket and supermarkets

Artisan bakers

Catering & industrial

Quick service restaurants

By Type

Raw Products

Ready-to-Bake

Ready Baked & Frozen

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Europastry, S.A.

Aryzta AG

Associated British Foods PLC

Cargill, Incorporated

Bridgford Foods Corporation

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Flowers Foods Inc.

Lantmännen Unibake

Grupo Bimbo

General Mills Inc.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Frozen Bakery Products Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Frozen Bakery Products Market Related Reports:

North America Market

Europe Market

Asia Pacific Market

LAMEA Market