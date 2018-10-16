Body In White Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth During

Body in white refers to the phase during automotive manufacturing when the automotive body components/frameworks of the automotive structure are joined together with the help of different techniques, such as riveting, welding, laser brazing, bonding and clinching. Body in white is a term used to refer to the structure before chassis sub-assemblies, engine and trim have been assembled in the frame of the automobile. The trim assembly includes electronics, upholstery, seats, door locks/handles and glasses.

Body in white of the automobile is made from a material that has sufficient mechanical strength to bear the weight of frames and components and provides a rigid and stable platform for the suspension to have efficient control over the vehicle. It also enables the passenger module to better protect the occupants in the event of a collision. In the recent years, the manufacturers have been compelled to decrease the weight of the automobile frame to bring down the overall weight of the automobile. This move will eventually decrease carbon emission below the acceptable limit. Moreover, it will also lead to increase in efficiency of the vehicle. So R&D is being carried out in this field for the development of a more efficient and lighter body in white structure with optimum strength and flexibility.

Body in White Market: Market Dynamics

The main factors behind the growth of the body in white market are the growth in production and expansion in the automobile sector across the globe. R&D is being done on Body in white material to optimize its strength as well as decrease the weight of the vehicle and increase its efficiency. Also, growing focus of automobile manufacturers on vehicle weight reduction without compromising its quality and work is expected to increase the demand for body in white made from lighter materials. Apart from this, the body in white is an integral structure for all automobiles and hence, the development of automobile sector will also add to the growth of the global body in white market.

Body in White Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of material type, the body in white market can be segmented as follows: Steel Aluminium Composites Others

On the basis of vehicle type, the body in white market can be segmented as follows: Electric Vehicle Passenger vehicle Light commercial vehicle (LCV) Heavy commercial vehicle (HCV)

On the basis of the product type, the body in white market can be segmented as follows: Frame Mounted Structure Monocoque Structure

On the basis of production method, the body in white Market can be segmented as follows: Hot Stamping Cold Stamping Forging Others



Body in White Market: Regional Outlook

Europe holds a major share in the global body in white market owing to the presence of prominent OEM players in this region and is followed by North America. However, Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period owing to increase in per capita income of countries in this region and much less concentration of vehicles as compared to North America and Europe. Also, government initiatives in countries, such as India and China, will promote manufacturing and also contribute to the growth of this market. Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific regions are expected to hold more than half of the total share in the global Body in white market. Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share in the Body in white market.

Body in White Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global Body in white Market are: