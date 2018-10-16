Aircraft Flight Control System Market Report 2018 – Rockwell Collins, BAE Systems, UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, Parker Hannifin Corporation

Global Aircraft Flight Control System Market is estimated to reach $XX billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2017 to 2025.Aircraft flight control systems (FCS) are aerodynamic devices, combination of electromechanical skills and automation. Its control system is a collection of mechanical and electronic equipment that allows an aircraft to be flown with exceptional precision and reliability. These systems involve of main FCS and subordinate FCS. These are used to deliver safety to the aircraft during pitching, banking, and rolling and increase the performance of aircraft.

Rising demand for latest technologies in the up-to-date aircrafts,and growing usage of unmanned aerial vehicles are the drivers boosting the growth of the market. However, high cost may hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising usage of aircraft in military applications, and advancements in technologies provide lucrative opportunities to the market.

The global aircraft flight control system market is classified on the basis of aircraft type, application, technology,and geography. Aircraft type segment includes wide body aircraft, narrow body aircraft, and regional jets. Application segment is categorized into commercial aviation, business aviation, military aviation, and other applications. Technology segment is bifurcated into fly-by-wire, hydro-mechanical andmechanical.

On the basis of geography, aircraft flight control system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key players profiled in the report include Rockwell Collins, BAE Systems, UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Saab AB, Woodward, Inc, Liebherr Group, Honeywell International Inc., MOOG INC.,and Safran, among others.

Scope of the Global Aircraft Flight Control System Market

Aircraft Type Segments

Wide Body Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

Regional Jets

Application Segments

Commercial Aviation

Business Aviation

Military Aviation

Other Applications

Technology Segments

Fly-By-Wire

Hydro-Mechanical

Mechanical

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

