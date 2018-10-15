Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market 2018 Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Regional Development and Forecast to 2026

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the Flexible plastic packaging coating Market in its published report, titled “Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2026”. In terms of revenue, the global Flexible plastic packaging coating market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period about which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Coatings are generally a phase in which the adhesive is applied to the medium/substrates. Plastic coatings offer consistent high quality finishes as well as provides protection for a wide range of applications. Some of the key coating types readily available in flexible packaging industry are Acrylics coating, Epoxy coating, urethane & polyurethane coating, etc.

The global market for Flexible plastic packaging coating is segmented as coating type, coating application, substrate type and end use. Acrylics, urethane & polyurethane and epoxies are some of the most commonly used coatings types used in flexible plastic packaging coatings market. On the basis of substrate type, flexible plastic packaging coatings are segmented as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyamide (PA), poly vinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), and other substrates (cellophane, etc.). The low-density polyethylene (LDPE) substrate sub-segment is expected to emerge as the most accepted base material to apply packaging coatings with minimum time of adhesion and better performance.

On the basis of coating applications, flexible plastic packaging coatings market comprises of decorative, protective, heat seal applications, print primer, and others applications. On the basis of end use, flexible plastic packaging coating are segmented as Food & Beverage Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Cosmetics & Personal Care Packaging, Chemical Packaging, Consumer Durables Electronic Goods (CDEG) Packaging, Automotive & Allied Packaging, and Others.

This report assesses trends driving the growth of each market segment on the global level and offers potential takeaways that prove substantially useful for other potential market entrants in the flexible plastic packaging coating market.